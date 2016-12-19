Get the most accurate public health information with greater speed by sharing your email address and/or cell number with Virginia Gay Hospital and the Benton County Public Health Department.

Your information will not be shared with any other organization and will be used to contact you with public health information in the event of a public health emergency, or with other urgent information relevant to Virginia Gay’s mission of providing excellent health care for all residents of Benton County.

An example of the need to communicate quickly occurred last week when Virginia Gay’s phone service was disrupted because a cable was cut in Cedar Rapids. It was several hours before service was restored and residents had no information about the outage while their calls resulted in a busy signal.

Click HERE to provide basic contact information and your preference for receiving notifications via text, email, or both. If the link doesn’t work you can also use the following link to register. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/vgh_notfications

Unsubscribing is quick and easy if in the future you wish to discontinue receiving notices.

Sign-up to receive emergency and health related notices.