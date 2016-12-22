IRFA Urges Iowa High School Students to Compete in 7th Annual “Fuel the Future” Video Contest

Submission deadline January 13th

With winter break just around the corner, Iowa high school students have an opportunity to make the most of their vacation by submitting an entry to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association’s (IRFA) “Fuel the Future” Video Contest for a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize.

Students have until Friday, January 13th to create and submit a video that highlights the benefits of choosing renewable fuels such as E15 and biodiesel. In addition to the $1,000 grand prize, second and third place entries will receive $600 and $400 prizes respectively. The top three entries will be featured at the 2017 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit on January 31st and on the IRFA YouTube page.

“The video contest is an exciting opportunity for students to learn about the environmental and economic benefits of renewable fuels and earn a little money in the process,” said IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw. “We’ve had some great entries in years past and we can’t wait to see what creative new ways Iowa students come up with to educate consumers on why they should make renewable choices at the pump.”

Students must be in grades 9 through 12 to qualify for the contest. For official rules and information on how to enter, eligible students should visit http://iowarfa.org/video-contest. Former winners’ videos can be found at the IRFA YouTube page.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state’s liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth. Iowa is the nation’s leader in renewable fuels production with 43 ethanol refineries capable of producing 4 billion gallons annually – including nearly 55 million gallons of annual cellulosic ethanol production capacity – and 12 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce nearly 315 million gallons annually. For more information, visit the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association website at: www.IowaRFA.org