By Jakob Long Co-Reporter VS FFA

This year we went to Cedar Rapids Westdale Bowling Center & Laser Tag on Saturday, January 7th, for our annual holiday party. We had almost 50 members including 3 chaperones attend the party. Everyone played at least 2 games of bowling, a game of laser tag, and some members also participated in a laser maze. Our holiday party is a great way for our members to bond with each other and to have some fun after fruit sales and before contest season.