Iowa Watershed Approach Focuses on Flood Resilience in the Middle Cedar River Watershed

In September 2016, residents of the Middle Cedar River Watershed prepared for their second largest flood event since 2008. Thousands evacuated their homes, and countless organizations and volunteers deployed walls, levees, and sandbags for protection. Although the Cedar River crested at almost 22 feet in Cedar Rapids (just nine feet below the devastating crest of 2008), new tools and resources helped to protect the property and citizens of Cedar Rapids. Minor flooding occurred in buildings near the river. This success illustrates the power of communities working together to take preparative actions towards mitigating flood damage and supporting susceptible residents.

The Middle Cedar River Watershed Management Authority (WMA) will hold its next quarterly meeting on Thursday, January 12, at 3:30 pm at the Vinton Farmers Savings Bank & Trust, 401 B Ave., Vinton, Iowa 52349. These meetings are open to the public; emergency managers, representatives of social and service organizations, city officials, soil and water conservation district staff, landowners, agricultural partners, and community members are encouraged to attend.

The Middle Cedar River Watershed is one of eight rural watersheds participating in the $96.9M grant received by the state of Iowa from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Iowa Watershed Approach (IWA). The IWA will address issues associated with the devastating and dangerous floods Iowa communities experience year after year, and help communities identify ways to increase resilience to future flooding.

The Flood Resilience Program, led by a University of Iowa team, is a subcomponent of the IWA. The program will partner with local organizations, including community action programs, to engage and support communities in flood resilience planning to:

* Identify flood resilience strengths, challenges, and priorities

* Develop actions or interventions that will help build resilience to floods

* Implement these actions or interventions

* Measure the progress toward flood resiliency

The Flood Resilience team will introduce the flood resiliency program at the next Middle Cedar WMA quarterly meeting. This presentation will explore the concept of flood resilience and how local citizens can participate in defining flood resilience for their community. All are welcome to attend. Other IWA partners will also share updates on their IWA activities.

The IWA is a collaboration of numerous agencies, universities, non-profits, and municipalities. Partners include: Iowa Economic Development Authority, Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management, University of Iowa/Iowa Flood Center, Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, City of Dubuque, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Natural Resources Conservation Service, County Soil & Water Conservation Districts, The Nature Conservancy, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Farm Bureau, Iowa Agricultural Water Alliance, local Resource Conservation & Development offices, local Council of Governments offices, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Association of Counties, Silver Jackets Flood Risk Management Team, and many more.

For more information, visit http://www.iihr.uiowa.edu/iwa.