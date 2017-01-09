Seven years ago, the Vinton-Shellsburg girls basketball team held its first Pink Night, honoring breast cancer survivors. That one event led to the creation of a support group for survivors, as well as a continuing relationship between VS schools and athletic teams and Virginia Gay Hospital, and thousands of dollars raised to help with women’s health.

The next annual Pink Night takes place Friday, Jan. 27, when the Vikettes host Independence. The JV game starts at 6 p.m., with the varsity game to follow usually around 7:30.

“We will be raffling off prizes again this year,” says Coach Aaron Zuspann.

Virginia Gay hospital will have a booth set up again as well. All profits will go to the VGH Foundation’s Gift of Hope program.

Click HERE to see a printable order form, which includes the four styles of shirts that will be sold.