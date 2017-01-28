The Vinton-Shellsburg girls basketball team started more than a tradition seven years ago with its first Pink Night. It started a movement, a community effort to rally around those who are facing breast cancer, and those who survived it.

A few dozen survivors joined the Vikettes during a home game in January of 2010. After the game, the ladies stood around talking, and decided they should get together again. Soon, they were organizing regular meetings and setting up a support group called Survivors of Benton County (See their web site HERE). The group continues to meet monthly, encouraging each other, planning the annual Party in Pink 5K race (this year’s event is June 23), and keeping people aware of the disease.

“It’s rewarding says member Deb Wilberg, one of the first to join.

“We’ve done a lot,” adds Janet Woodhouse. The two were part of the group of survivors honored Tuesday, when the Vikettes hosted Independence. They say women quickly learn that the survivors group is a place to laugh and cry together — sometimes simultaneously. The group has raised thousands of dollars for the Virginia Gay Hospital Gifts of Hope, which provides funding for women’s health care needs to any woman who requests help. T-shirt sales, a raffle of a pink basketball and a gift basket were among the fund-raising activities this year.

Former Vikette coach Deb Schirm began the tradition in 2010; Aaron Zuspann continues the tradition now that he is the coach. His mother, Cindy, was among the survivors introduced to the crowd on Friday. Others honored included: Lois Mulvaney, Maureen Haisman, Audra Hootman, Charlotte Robinson, Barb Anderson, Deb Wilberg, Sue Hill, Cindy Pattee, Charlotta Toth-Fisher, Dana Hanson and Janet Woodhouse.

Barbara Wittmer was honored as a survivor, as well as for celebrating her 80th birthday. She is a 30-year survivor.

There was also an empty chair placed in memory of Sue Hill, who died of cancer in the past year. Coach Zuspann presented flowers to Sue’s daughters, Jennifer Losenicky and Felicia Galli, in memory of her.

The tradition has spread to many other VS sports. Survivors have been honored at swim meets, where the athletes wore pink caps. They have joined Viking football captains at midfield for the pre-game coin toss. And they have been recognized at both Viking and Vikette basketball games each season.

See more photos of the 2017 Pink Night HERE.

