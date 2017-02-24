Three weeks ago, the members of the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School Chattery Chinchillas Lego League team announced their pop top drive, hoping to collect 2,000 pop tops to help raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Cedar Rapids.

The students not only met their goal, but they exceeded it by 50 times.

“They ended up collecting over 77,000 from the students and teachers at school,” says teacher Jeff Mangold. “They collected over 100,000 in total by including a box in the office.”

The students promoted their drive by writing a story for Vinton Today, leaving flyers at area at businesses around town. Many of the businesses or people who saw the flyer then donated pop tabs, bringing them to the Middle School office.

The students have left another box in the VSMS office for those who want to donate more tabs throughout the rest of the school year. After all the results were tabulated, the team members announced the first and second place classroom winners. Then they delivered homemade cookies, made by student Alyssa Griffith’s grandma, to each of the winning classrooms.

They Chattery Chinchillas are currently trying to figure out a date to deliver the pop tops to representatives of Ronald McDonald House in Cedar Rapids.

“The students are all busy and are trying to find a time that works for all of them to go,” says Mangold.