The spring of 2016 brought a noticeable change to the Vinton-Shellsburg High School music department.

For the first time in Vinton-Shellsburg history, the high school was able to purchase new (and matching) choir robes. The previous collection of black garment included decades-old choir robes and graduation gowns that had been donated. Fund-raising by the VS Century Fine Arts Club and donations by many area residents, businesses and organizations helped the school reach the goal.

More good news arrived in March, when Heart Ambassador Olivia Spencer, born with a congenital heart defect, recovered well after her most recent surgery.

Also in March, Eagle Scout Ben Eden finished his Eagle project, building benches for the Izaak Walton nature areas.

Vinton-Shellsburg High School teacher Louise Fleming received recognition from Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad as one of the state’s Teacher of the Year finalists.

Arrested after the September 2015 killing of Sabrina Hustad between Vinton and Shellsburg, David Miller was officially charged with first degree murder in March. A jury, however, found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter later in 2016; he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The first Vinton Parks and Rec Department Construction Kids program was a success, filling up quickly and offering many youngsters a variety of basic tool knowledge. The program is expected to continue and expand throughout 2017 and beyond.

The Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt tradition continue in Vinton, but moved to a new location: Kiwanis Park.

The long-awaited grand opening of the Shopko store in Vinton, in the former home of Alco, took place late in March.