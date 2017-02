Firefighters rem ain at a rural Keystone residence today, trying to determine the cause of a fire that claimed the lives of two adult men and forced a woman in the house to escape the smoke and flames by jumping out a window.

The fire was reported after 1 a.m. at 6682 16th Avenue, northeast of Keystone. The Garrison and Van Horne fire departments assisted Keystone firefighters.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.