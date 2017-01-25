The 11th annual Boomtown and 8th annual Boomfest will take place Aug. 25-26, 2017, in Vinton.

Boomtown, sponsored by the Iowa Pyrotechnic Association, will include a variety of open displays on Friday, as well as Saturday’s competition and grand finale.

Boomfest, sponsored by Vinton Unlimited, will take place in downtown Vinton on Saturday, Aug. 26.

See the Boomfest Facebook event page HERE, and the Boomtown event page HERE. More information about entertainment and specific events and activities, as well as vendor sign-up for Boomfest, will be added as those plans are finalized.

Members of the IPA will gather in Vinton on Saturday, Feb. 4, where they will have lunch at Pizza Ranch followed by a meeting at the Palace Theatre at 1 p.m.