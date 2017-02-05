By Jeff Holmes

LAPORTE CITY – A total of 12 area wrestlers advanced through to the next level Saturday, after Sectional tournament action at Union High School.

The top two placewinners in each weight advance to next Saturday’s Class 2A District meet at Decorah.

The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings put on a solid performance, finishing third in the team race with 145, advancing five wrestlers to Districts. The Vikings were paced by a pair of champions, 106-pounder Carter Weeks and 170-pounder Kort Johnson, as well as three runners-up in 120-pounder Luke Radeke, 145-pounder Scott Betterton and 160-pounder Dylan Wagner.

Weeks (32-6) advanced to the finals with a semi-final pin in 1:57 of Denver-Tripoli’s Jacob Moore. In the title bout, Weeks (ranked 5th in 2A) edged Union freshman Jack Thomsen (rated 2nd in 2A), 4-2. Thomsen moved to the finals after a hard-fought 6-5 decision over Center Point-Urbana’s 10th ranked Keegen Scheeler in the semis. Scheeler had to settle for third place.

Johnson (30-9) pinned Independence’s Jacob Schwarting in 1:46 in the semi-finals, then capped his title run with a 6-0 thrashing of Denver-Tripoli’s Brady Brooks.

Radeke (32-8) pinned Union’s Payton Hillman in the semi-finals in 3:19, then dropped a hard-fought 6-5 decision in the finals to Denver-Tripoli’s 7th-ranked Blake Steege. Radeke fought back to grab the runner-up spot with a 12-1 victory over Indee’s Brady Webb in the wrestleback.

Betterton (30-11) rolled into the finals with a 6-0 pounding of CP-U’s Joe Tschantz in the semi, but the Viking was pinned in the finals by D-T’s Josh Ebaugh. Betterton earned his trip to Districts when he needed just 39 seconds to pin Spencer Shonka of Independence in the wrestleback.

Wagner (15-20), the Vikings’ lone senior, pulled a major upset to reach the finals when he pinned GR-NT’s second seeded Cael Kopriva in 1:19 in the semis. Wagner was pinned in his title bout by Indee’s Cole Davis, but when Kopriva won his consolation bout, Wagner was award second place without a wrestleback to advance to Districts.

Along with Thomsen (32-3), the host Knights had a pair of champions in number one rated Derek Holschlag at 132 and 285-pounder Michael Ahrendsen, and another runner-up in 152-pounder Payton Pelke.

Holschlag (28-0) made quick work of GR-NT’s Noah Skornia in the semis, getting the fall in 1:43. In the title bout, Holschlag dominated Center Point-Urbana’s Adam Hansen (33-10), 9-1. Hansen reached the title bout with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brock Radeke (25-15). Hansen advanced after Radeke blasted Skornia in the consolation bout, 15-3.

Ahrendsen (12-2) pinned Indee’s Drew Evans in 1:20 in the semi-finals, then rolled past Denver-Tripoli’s Brock Farley, 6-1 in the title bout.

Pelke (21-25) had a busy day for the Knights. In the quarterfinals he pinned Vinton-Shellsburg’s Dylan Staker in 1:26, but dropped his semi-final bout to 9th-rated Cael Krueger to the tune of an 18-3 tech fall. Pelke rolled to an 18-3 tech fall of his own over Chase Morrison of GR-NT in the consolation round, then advanced to Districts with a 9-4 win over Indee’s Seth House in the wrestleback.

The Stormin’ Pointers’ Hansen will be joined in Decorah by a pair of teammates in 113-pound champion Caleb Fuessley (ranked 8th in the state) and 195-pound runner-up Chase Boddicker.

Fuessley opened with a 46-second pin of Vinton-Shellsburg’s Kody Vogt in the semis, then rolled past Denver-Tripoli’s Gabe Lewis in the title bout, 8-1. Vogt finished fourth for the Vikings.

Boddicker (12-14) advanced to the finals when he pinned Seth Damm of Denver-Tripoli in 3:20 in the semi-finals. Boddicker dropped his title match to Independence’s Hunter Crawford, 9-2, in the championship match, but he advanced when Damm ended up third.

Denver-Tripoli rolled to the team title with 242 points, advancing 10 to Districts, with Independence finishing second with 189.5, advancing five. Both the Titans and Mustangs advance to the 2A team Regional next week.

See a few photos of the meet HERE.

See the complete results HERE.

Official VS results:

IHSAA 2A Sect. 1 Results for Vinton-Shellsburg

106 – Carter Weeks (32-6) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-6 won by fall over Jacob Moore (Denver-Tripoli) 28-10 (Fall 1:57)

1st Place Match – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-6 won by decision over Jack Thomsen (Union) 32-3 (Dec 4-2)

113 – Kody Vogt (1-13) placed 4th and scored 9.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Caleb Fuessley (Center Point-Urbana) 38-3 won by fall over Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-13 (Fall 0:46)

3rd Place Match – Lake LeBahn (Union) 23-18 won by fall over Kody Vogt (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-13 (Fall 1:02)

120 – Luke Radeke (32-8) placed 2nd and scored 19.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-8 won by fall over Payton Hellman (Union) 16-25 (Fall 3:19)

1st Place Match – Blake Steege (Denver-Tripoli) 19-2 won by decision over Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-8 (Dec 6-5)

2nd Place Match – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 32-8 won by major decision over Brady Webb (Independence) 16-11 (MD 12-1)

126 – Bryce Laton (9-11) placed 5th and scored 6.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jacob Worthen (Union) 25-19 won by fall over Bryce Laton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 9-11 (Fall 3:22)

Cons. Semi – Bryce Laton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 9-11 received a bye () (Bye)

5th Place Match – Bryce Laton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 9-11 won by decision over Dylan Knudtson (Center Point-Urbana) 11-18 (Dec 9-5)

132 – Brock Radeke (25-15) placed 3rd and scored 13.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 25-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana) 33-10 won by decision over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 25-15 (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 25-15 won by major decision over Noah Skornia (GRNT) 19-20 (MD 15-3)

2nd Place Match – Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana) 33-10 won by rule over Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 25-15 (RULE)

138 – Luke Beyer (3-14) placed 5th and scored 6.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Cameron Garnett (Center Point-Urbana) 21-19 won by fall over Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-14 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Semi – Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-14 received a bye () (Bye)

5th Place Match – Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-14 won by decision over Cory Isenhower (GRNT) 6-25 (Dec 5-4)

145 – Scott Betterton (30-11) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 30-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 30-11 won by decision over Joseph Tschantz (Center Point-Urbana) 8-16 (Dec 6-0)

1st Place Match – John Ebaugh (Denver-Tripoli) 40-12 won by fall over Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 30-11 (Fall 5:46)

2nd Place Match – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 30-11 won by fall over Spencer Shonka (Independence) 17-28 (Fall 0:39)

152 – Dylan Staker (11-23) placed 5th and scored 6.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Payton Pelke (Union) 21-25 won by fall over Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-23 (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Semi – Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-23 received a bye () (Bye)

5th Place Match – Dylan Staker (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-23 received a bye () (Bye)

160 – Dylan Wagner (15-20) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 15-20 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 15-20 won by fall over Cael Kopriva (GRNT) 22-8 (Fall 1:19)

1st Place Match – Cole Davis (Independence) 29-12 won by fall over Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 15-20 (Fall 3:37)

2nd Place Match – Dylan Wagner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 15-20 won by rule over Cael Kopriva (GRNT) 22-8 (RULE)

170 – Kort Johnson (30-9) placed 1st and scored 22.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 30-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 30-9 won by fall over Jacob Schwarting (Independence) 21-27 (Fall 1:46)

1st Place Match – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 30-9 won by decision over Brady Brocka (Denver-Tripoli) 26-23 (Dec 6-0)

285 – Grant Ries (4-25) placed 5th and scored 6.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Drew Evans (Independence) 15-28 won by fall over Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 4-25 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Semi – Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 4-25 received a bye () (Bye)

5th Place Match – Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 4-25 received a bye () (Bye)