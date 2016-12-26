Steele Lee Unkrich, 24, of Van Horne is being held in the Benton County Correctional facility after being charged with shooting a 38-year-old man from Belle Plaine in Van Horne on Sunday night, Dec. 25.

Unkrich has been charged with: 1. Willful Injury a Class C felony

2. Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon a Class D felony

3. Going Armed with Intent a Class D felony

Unkrich is currently being held on a $10,000.00 bond awaiting appearance before a magistrate tomorrow.

No further update on the victim was currently available and his name is being held until relatives can be notified.

The Benton County Sheriffs’ Office responded to the reported shooting in Van Horne around 7:15 p.m Sunday evening . The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with unknown injures and severity. Unkrich was taken into custody on Highway 30 in Tama County by Benton and Tama County authorities and Iowa State Troopers. No further suspects are believed involved. The two men are believed to know each other, according to the press release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation continues.