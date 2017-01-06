“Know safety. No accidents.” The ironic message on the back of a company pick-up was visible from the roadway on Friday afternoon, after three men were taken by ambulance to a Cedar Rapids hospital after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 150 .

Benton County deputies on the scene say a pick-up pulling a trailer owned by DA Bunch, a Cedar Rapids-based painting contractor, was heading south on 150, about a mile north of 380, when the driver lost control and crossed oncoming lane and rolled into the ditch, ending up on its top, near a large utility pole. The driver reported that he swerved to miss an oncoming car. The accident remains under investigation. The North Benton Ambulance Service and Urbana Police Department also responded to the scene.

