Two different fires, with totally different outcomes, that occurred just one week ago, should serve as a reminder to us all of how much effort it takes to keep us, and our property (and pets) safe.

On Friday, students in Sara Patterson’s 4th grade class gathered around Vinton’s latest four-legged celebrity, and heard the story of how she barely escaped from a fire last week.

The Tilford students had heard about Cookie, Jade Pohlmann’s spotted Dachshund, who was nearly overcome by smoke during a fire last Monday, Feb. 13, and was revived by firemen using an oxygen mask and a unique technique firefighter Rick Lazenby had seen on TV.

Jade’s father, Luke, heard about the fire and raced home to find Cookie nearly dead from smoke inhalation. He began trying mouth to mouth resuscitation.

Luke carried Cookie to firemen outside the house, and a unique group effort began.

Using Lazenby’s air mask, and a styrofoam cup to provide more efficient oxygen flow to the dog’s small mouth and nose, firefighters joined Luke and Vinton Police Chief Ted Paxton in the effort.

Firefighter Rob Mendieta suggested that a cup would help with the air flow; Paxton found one and cut away the bottom. With the firefighters holding the oxygen mask, and Luke caressing the dog’s chest and Paxton moving its legs back and forth, the dog revived and was soon lapping water. Part of the resuscitation effort was captured in a video.

“She was pretty limp when he brought her out,” said Paxton.

Jade shared Cookie’s story with her classmates, and they asked if they could see Cookie.

“They have all been very concerned,” says Ms. Patterson.

So, at the end of the school day on Friday, Luke brought Cookie to Jade’s class, and the students took turns holding and petting the dog.

Only those involved in such a rescue can fully know how it feels to be able to make a difference, to snatch the living from death.

But about 12 hours Vinton firemen helped save that dog, another group of firefighters responded to a call, and learned upon their arrival that they were too late to save two men who had perished inside.

Only those who have stood outside a burning building, knowing there is nothing they could do, can fully understand that feeling.

It was purely a coincidence, of course, that those two fires occurred just a few days after the Vinton City Council received the annual report from the Vinton Fire Department and Chief Gary McKenna.

The report listed the number of fires that took place in each year between 2007 and 2016, and the total estimated value of property lost.

Compared to the past nine years, 2016 was the best, as far as fire prevention goes. The VFD reported responding to just 41 calls, with 20 in the city limits and 20 in rural areas. There was one major house fire, in which the building was destroyed while the family was on vacation. In the rural areas, a dairy milking parlor was destroyed in one of the largest fires of the year.

The VFD responded to 12 structure fires, one vehicle fire, six vehicle accidents, five vegetation fires and also had eight false alarms, three service calls and six other calls/incidents. The report also includes an estimated $2 million in damage caused by the July tornado.

The VFD has 22 volunteer firefighters and five reserve firemen who spend countless hours in training, as well as special community events and their two fund-raising meals, the fish fry and pancake breakfast. Several also visit area schools each October during Fire Prevention Week, to help educate our youngest citizens in fire prevention, calling 911 and how to survive and escape a fire. Every other community in our county – as in virtually all small towns in our nation – rely on these volunteers to protect us and our property, and often fail to notice how they are teaching us.

But numbers on a report cannot quantify the effort and emotion that the job requires, especially on days like last Monday, when a triumphant rescue and a tragic loss came so close together, when a family is making two funeral arrangements while children are celebrating the survival of a classmate’s small pet.