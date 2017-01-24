A Vinton woman’s tribute to her late father will help the Vinton Police Department fund its K-9 program and other programs, said Police Chief Ted Paxton.

Becca Ingham presented Paxton a check for $585, representing $5 for each of the 117 decals sold in honor of her father, Daniel Scott Webster, an Albuquerque, N.M. policeman who killed in the line of duty in October of 2015.

Hayley Wombacher, a friend of Ingham’s, asked last fall if she could honor Webster with a decal. The project quickly blossomed into a fund-raiser for the Vinton PD. Mitch and Trisha Bunten of Bunten Designs created the blue and black ribbons. Ingham’s step-mother suggested adding Webster’s APD badge number.

Ingham, Wombacher and the Buntens gathered at City Hall on Monday to present the check to Chief Paxton. He thanked Ingham and said part of the funds will likely go toward the new K-9 unit as well as other VPD programs. The department will also temporarily display some of the decals in squad car windows in tribute to Webster.