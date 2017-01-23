The Union High School students who spent the weekend at Washington, D.C., represented both the people who celebrated with the new President on Friday and the women who marched in protest of his words on Saturday.

A group of nearly 25 students and adults continued the tradition started at Union several years ago, and sent a delegation to see Donald Trump become America’s 45th President as part of the World Strides tour.

All of them stood toward the back of the crowd on Friday, and watched on jumbo screens as Trump recited the Presidential Oath of Office. Several of the Union boys wore the iconic red caps that read “Make America Great Again.”

Then on Saturday, several of the females among them participated in the Women’s March on Washington.

“One of my favorite moments was the Women’s March,” said Sophie Hayungs. “It was awesome to see all these women coming together and making their voices be heard. I can’t say whether Trump will ‘Make America Great Again’ yet because I haven’t seen him much. I definitely believe that some of the things he has said have been cruel and disrespectful. I hope he proves me wrong.”

Payton Sash was another of the Union girls who joined in the march.

“As a woman, I found it very empowering to make our voices heard, not only in DC but also hearing about women participating around the world,” says Sash, who is also the reigning Benton County Fair Queen. “While I accept Trump as our President, I felt a message needed to be sent that we value our rights and want to make sure these aren’t taken away from us during his presidency, as there has been much discussion surrounding it.”

Sash said that she has had some “respectful, intelligent” conversations with the Union students who are among Trump supporters.

“We were all able to get our opinions across respectfully,” she said. “It was good. We need more respectful discussions between both parties.”

The trip to DC was a reminder of our freedoms as Americans, says Sash.

“Overall, our trip to D.C. was very eventful and we had a great time. It was interesting to see the difference in the crowds’ opinion between the Inauguration on Friday and the Women’s March on Saturday. It was very eye-opening to see the thoughts of the people and witness how great it is that we do have freedom of speech here,” she says.

Below are some photos from Union student Megan Hudson, who says these were some of her favorite D.C. landmarks: