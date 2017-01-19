V-S, Benton & Belle Plaine Community 2 hour late start due to fog 1/19/17 Posted by Valerie Close | Jan 19, 2017 | Belle Plaine, Benton Community, News | 0 | Due to fog, Vinton Shellsburg, Benton & Belle Plaine Community Schoolswill have a 2 hour late start today, Thursday, January 19th. No Morning Pre-School in Vinton Shellsburg. Be careful on your way to school this morning. If you want to print this article at home, simply click the printer button below. In the pop-up window that appears, you can click on an element to remove it from the print version. Share: Rate: