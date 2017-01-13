Click to view the SUMMARY OF BILLS-Jan2017

Minutes of the Regular Meeting

Board of Directors

Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools

January 9, 2017

Call to Order

President Sue Gates called the regular meeting to order at 5:15 p.m. at the Tilford Elementary Media Center.

Roll Call / Pledge of Allegiance

Sue Gates, Jason Hicok, Mike Timmermans, Rob Levis, Kyle Schminke, Kathy Van Steenhuyse,

Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintedent, and Brenda Barkdoll, Business Manager/Board Secretary/Treasurer

were present with the exception of Brenda Bartz.

Audience Comments

There were no audience comments at this time.

Administrator Reports

Karen Ackman provided an overview of the food service program.

Matt Kingsbury shared information on Iowa Assessments, class meetings for scheduling courses, course registration done by February 10, and working with Kirkwood to share offerings with Benton and Belle Plaine.

Mr. Timmermans thanked and appreciated Mr. Murray’s written report to know what is going on in the buildings.

Superintendent Report

Superintendent Hainstock reported on building upgrades, thanked Tilford for hosting the board meeting, open enrollment requests, statewide special education deficits, and scheduled the next board meeting at the high school on February 13 at 5:15 p.m.

Board Reports/Requests

Gates shared information from attending Benton Community’s board meeting and shared some items from Senator Kapucian and Representative Pettingill.

General Business of the Board

Consent Items

613. It was moved by Hicok and seconded by Schminke to accept the consent items as presented.

Motion carried 5/0 with Sue Gates abstaining.

Board Resolution for Promise Iowa

614. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to present the following resolution and

move for its adoption. Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.

Patron Survey

Superintendent Hainstock shared information on the data received from the IASB patron survey. Next

steps will be to share Information with each building and a summary in newsletter and posting information

to the website.

Second Reading of the Board Policy 705.1 Purchasing – and the 400 Series concerning Employees

615. It was moved by Timmermans and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to complete the second and final

reading on the board Policies except for 402.2. Motion carried 6/0.

Budget and Finance

Superintendent Hainstock asked the board to set some parameters as work starts on preparing the

2017-18 budget and some anticipated expenses were outlined with potential “new money” from the legislature.

Audience Comments on any of the Preceeding Items

There were no audience comments on any of the preceeding items at this time.

Correspondence Items/Reports

> Monkeytown created a summary of our district’s data they used as a part of a recruitment

program.

> Partner in Prevention Recognition certificate from Above the Influence of Benton County

Coalition.

> IASB’s advocacy Alert article “Ways to Improve Collective Bargaining Laws”.

Closed Session to Evaluate the Professional Competency of an Individual as Allowed by Iowa

Code 21.5

616. It was moved by Timmermans and seconded by Levis to move into closed session at 6:35 p.m. as

allowed by Iowa Code 21.5 to evaluate the competency of an individual and as requested by that individual.

Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.

The board returned from closed session at 7:45 p.m.

Exempt Session to Discuss Negotiation Strategies as allowed by Iowa Code 20.17(3)

617. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to move into exempt session at 7:45 p.m.

to discuss negotiation strategies as allowed by Iowa Code 20.17(3). Motion carried 6/0.

By consensus the board moved from exempt session to open session at 7:58 p.m.

Adjournment

Sue Gates adjourned the meeting at 7:58 p.m.

Sue Gates, President Brenda Barkdoll, Secretary