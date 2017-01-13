Click to view the SUMMARY OF BILLS-Jan2017
Minutes of the Regular Meeting
Board of Directors
Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools
January 9, 2017
Call to Order
President Sue Gates called the regular meeting to order at 5:15 p.m. at the Tilford Elementary Media Center.
Roll Call / Pledge of Allegiance
Sue Gates, Jason Hicok, Mike Timmermans, Rob Levis, Kyle Schminke, Kathy Van Steenhuyse,
Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintedent, and Brenda Barkdoll, Business Manager/Board Secretary/Treasurer
were present with the exception of Brenda Bartz.
Audience Comments
There were no audience comments at this time.
Administrator Reports
Karen Ackman provided an overview of the food service program.
Matt Kingsbury shared information on Iowa Assessments, class meetings for scheduling courses, course registration done by February 10, and working with Kirkwood to share offerings with Benton and Belle Plaine.
Mr. Timmermans thanked and appreciated Mr. Murray’s written report to know what is going on in the buildings.
Superintendent Report
Superintendent Hainstock reported on building upgrades, thanked Tilford for hosting the board meeting, open enrollment requests, statewide special education deficits, and scheduled the next board meeting at the high school on February 13 at 5:15 p.m.
Board Reports/Requests
Gates shared information from attending Benton Community’s board meeting and shared some items from Senator Kapucian and Representative Pettingill.
General Business of the Board
Consent Items
613. It was moved by Hicok and seconded by Schminke to accept the consent items as presented.
Motion carried 5/0 with Sue Gates abstaining.
Board Resolution for Promise Iowa
614. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to present the following resolution and
move for its adoption. Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.
Patron Survey
Superintendent Hainstock shared information on the data received from the IASB patron survey. Next
steps will be to share Information with each building and a summary in newsletter and posting information
to the website.
Second Reading of the Board Policy 705.1 Purchasing – and the 400 Series concerning Employees
615. It was moved by Timmermans and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to complete the second and final
reading on the board Policies except for 402.2. Motion carried 6/0.
Budget and Finance
Superintendent Hainstock asked the board to set some parameters as work starts on preparing the
2017-18 budget and some anticipated expenses were outlined with potential “new money” from the legislature.
Audience Comments on any of the Preceeding Items
There were no audience comments on any of the preceeding items at this time.
Correspondence Items/Reports
> Monkeytown created a summary of our district’s data they used as a part of a recruitment
program.
> Partner in Prevention Recognition certificate from Above the Influence of Benton County
Coalition.
> IASB’s advocacy Alert article “Ways to Improve Collective Bargaining Laws”.
Closed Session to Evaluate the Professional Competency of an Individual as Allowed by Iowa
Code 21.5
616. It was moved by Timmermans and seconded by Levis to move into closed session at 6:35 p.m. as
allowed by Iowa Code 21.5 to evaluate the competency of an individual and as requested by that individual.
Motion carried 6/0 on a roll call vote.
The board returned from closed session at 7:45 p.m.
Exempt Session to Discuss Negotiation Strategies as allowed by Iowa Code 20.17(3)
617. It was moved by Levis and seconded by Van Steenhuyse to move into exempt session at 7:45 p.m.
to discuss negotiation strategies as allowed by Iowa Code 20.17(3). Motion carried 6/0.
By consensus the board moved from exempt session to open session at 7:58 p.m.
Adjournment
Sue Gates adjourned the meeting at 7:58 p.m.
——————————- ———————————–
Sue Gates, President Brenda Barkdoll, Secretary