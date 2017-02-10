Maybe, says Above the Coalition President Greg Walston, the Social Host ordinance passed Thursday by the Vinton City Council will help the community prevent some of the things that happened in the past, and make resisting drugs and alcohol easier for local youth.

It’s been illegal for decades to provide alcohol or drugs to teenagers, but the new ordinance authorizes a civil penalty for any adult who knowingly allows their property to be used as a place for consumption of alcohol.

“This means that adults that provide locations for underage drinking and drug use to take place can be held responsible through a civil charge,” says Above the Influence Project Coordinator Dave Condry. “This is a major step in the effort to have all of Benton County adopt this community stance so that law enforcement has the tools necessary to protect youth. We are extremely grateful to the council members of Vinton and look forward to working with them to communicate this new change to the community.”

The Benton County supervisors have approved a Social Host ordinance impacting the rural areas of the county, and most city councils within Benton County have also adopted similar measures.

While many other counties in Iowa have social host ordinances, the Benton County ordinance is unique in that it also includes drugs like marijuana. Most other counties only mention alcohol.

You can see the Benton County ordinance HERE.