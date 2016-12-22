The Vinton Police Department is proud to announce that its first K-9 unit has begun protecting and serving the citizens of Vinton. “Gino” is a 1 ½ year-old German Shepherd who is cross-trained in both narcotics detection and patrol skills such as tracking, handler protection, and apprehension of suspects.

Gino and his handler, Senior Police Officer Ben Parmater, graduated from the Vohne Liche Kennels’ K-9 team course on Friday, December 16, 2016. This intensive six-week course in Indiana consisted of over 240 hours of training in a wide variety of topics and conditions to prepare Officer Parmater and Gino to work together.

The Vinton Police Department is grateful to the community members and organizations who donated more than $25,000 to start the first K-9 unit in the history of the department.