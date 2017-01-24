Two new health care providers have started seeing patients at Virginia Gay’s family medical clinics. At present the two new providers will be helping in Vinton and the other Virginia Gay clinics in Atkins, Van Horne, and Urbana.

Ben Nigg, PA-C, grew up in Solon, Iowa, so the small town of Vinton doesn’t require much of an adjustment. Ben was a member of the most recent class of PA students to graduate from the nationally recognized program at the University of Iowa. Abby Stermer, PA-C, is originally from Colorado Springs and was featured in last fall’s issue of Virginia Gay’s “Thrive” magazine when she was here as a student intern. Both are recent graduates of the Physician Assistant program at the University of Iowa.

“We’re very pleased to have Abby and Ben join us to see patients in the clinics,” says Mike Riege, Virginia Gay Hospital Administrator, “with they’re help we will be making some strides toward reducing the time it takes for patients to get an appointment.”

To learn more about Abby and Ben, visit the new Virginia Gay Hospital website.

http://virginiagayhospital.org/uncategorized/virginia-gays-family-medical-clinics-welcome-two-new-providers/