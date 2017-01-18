By Jakob Long

On August 11-21 the annual Iowa State Fair was held in Des Moines, IA. This year 5 Vinton-Shellsburg FFA chapter members exhibited in photography and breeding beef cattle.

Our photography exhibitors were Shelby McDonald receiving 2 white and 2 red ribbons and Nikki Venneman receiving 1 red ribbon and 3 whites ribbons.

Our breeding beef cattle exhibitors were Jakob Long, Brock Ortner, and Riley Schneider. Jakob received 2 purple ribbons for his Shorthorn purebred and Shorthorn Plus bulls, 1 blue ribbon for his Shorthorn breeding heifer, and 1 yellow ribbon for showmanship. Brock received 1 blue ribbon for his Angus heifer. Riley received 1 red ribbon for his Shorthorn purebred heifer. The Chapter received a red herding award.

Overall, all 3 beef exhibitors together helped the chapter receive a red banner for herding which consist of cleaning tack area, aisles between animals, and making sure cattle and the pens are clean.

Jakob Long

Brock Ortner