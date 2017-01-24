By: Jakob Long VS FFA Co-Reporter

Eric Henkle, George “Wesley” Hefner and Collin Henry competed at state soils career development event on October 8, 2016 at Iowa State University. They were only one of the top five teams that advanced from our Northeast district. Members took a general knowledge test and judged four soil pits at Iowa State University horticulture farm.

“Our team learned a lot attending the state soil contest, and we had a good time judging. We hope we can qualify and attend again,” said Eric Henkle.

“It was amazing! We did really well for our first time attending the state event,” said George Haefner. Overall these members had a great experience for their first time competing at the State level for soils and they hope to return and improve from what they learned and accomplished this year.