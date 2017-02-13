The Vinton-Shellsburg High School Student Senate led the fund-raising effort that brought in $1,500 for the “Hero Among Us” documentary about the life of Vinton veteran and WWII medic John Gualtier.

Advisor Rachelle Rammelsberg presented a $1,500 check to producer Brent Watkins, who told the students and veterans gathered that he is trying to raise $20,000 in donations, and has applied a Iowa Humanities grant which would match that amount. He is also seeking in-kind contributions, which include labor, materials and venues for filming or showing the documentary.

The students raised more than $600 from Thursday’s hat and sweats day, when staff and students at both the middle school and high school donated to the project. The raffle of several baskets, which took place at both the basketball game and the Vinton American Legion’s Friday meal, raised several hundred dollars more.

Watkins met Gualtier through the Thaler Holocaust Memorial Fund, which was established in 1995 by Dr. David and Joan Thaler to help projects that further education about the Holocaust. He has already finished a 13-minute short documentary on Gualtier’s life.

Several local veterans, including VFW members, joined Gualtier at the high school, where he was introduced at halftime. The local VFW members are working with VFW Iowa Department leaders in an attempt to share Gualtier’s story in VFW state and national publications.

A new web site tells people more about the project and its goals, and also offers donors a chance to contribute. See that Hero Among Us page HERE.

See more photos of the students’ fund-raising events from last week at VSHS HERE.