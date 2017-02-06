For years, Vinton-Shellsburg High School students have been partners and friends with area veterans, inviting them to classes for sessions on their war experiences, raising money for Honor Flights, and and honoring them every Nov. 11.

Now, the VSHS Student Senate is organizing a fund-raiser to help finish a movie about the experiences of WWII medic and frequent VSHS guest John Gualtier.

A 15-minute short documentary was finished last year, and now the makers hope to expand on the project.

“We are working on securing funding for a feature film that highlights John’s incredible story and the larger issues our veterans who struggle with PTSD face,” says producer Brent Watkins. “If we succeed in producing the film, we will arrange screening events throughout the Creative Corridor and enter the film into regional and international film festivals.”

The Student Senate is doing a basket raffle for the project, and has also organized a screening of the first film at the school on Tuesday. Raffle ticket sales will continue until this Friday, Feb. 10, when the winning numbers will be drawn during the boys basketball game. Fans can purchase tickets during the game.

Watkins said the project relies on both private fund-raising efforts and media grants.

“We are currently working on our application for a major media grant from Humanities Iowa. If we succeed in getting that grant and our other fundraising efforts, production will move forward on the film later this year,” Watkins says.

The Thaler Holocaust Memorial Fund is the main fund-raising partner, says Watkins. All contributions will be routed through their nonprofit organization.

“Goodwill of the Heartland has also lent their support, since they have a program that serves homeless veterans in the Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities areas. As their Creative Services Manager, they have given me permission to use their media production studio to produce the film,” Watkins says.

Gualtier, as an Army Medic, was among the first U.S. soldiers to observe first-hand the horrors of the Holocaust and concentration camps.

See a story about Gualtier in the documentary HERE

See the film below.