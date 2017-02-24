The Vinton-Shellsburg High School Speech Department will be again hosting the Iowa High School Speech Association’s State Individual Events Contest on Saturday March 11.

Approximately 1,200 performers from the south east quarter of Iowa are expected to participate in this event. It will be held at both the high school as well as the middle school.

Performances in 14 different events and multiple rooms will call for many volunteers to help as timers, room chairs and greeters. Help will be needed in the morning or in the afternoon sessions (2 & 4-hour shifts) – any and all assistance will be greatly appreciated. Please contact Eric Upmeyer (436-4728 x 5744) ericupmeyer@vscsd.org or Marcy Horst (319-721-1838) if you can volunteer your time.