ATKINS: Arthur “Art” John Rinderknecht, 90, entered his heavenly home on December 22, 2016 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Atkins with Rev. Douglas Woltemath officiating. Interment with Graveside Military Rites conducted by Adolph H. Schueler American Legion Post #217 of Atkins and Iowa Military Funeral Honors will be held at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery near Atkins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday at St. Stephen’s Fellowship Hall in Atkins. A Memorial Fund has been established.

Arthur was born August 15, 1926, in Atkins to Arthur George and Anna (Krahling) Rinderknecht. He felt blessed to receive his early education at St. Stephen’s Lutheran School. He graduated from the Atkins High School in 1944.

During World War II he served his nation in the US Army and was stationed in Saipan and Iwo Jima. Art was a member of Adolph H. Schueler American Legion Post #217 of Atkins.

A man whose faith, Family, and church were the motivators in his life, Art was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Stephen’s to Harriet Charlene Keiper. He taught Sunday School and served on many church committees. Prior to his retirement Art was a Construction Superintendent with various construction firms. Art was the Bldg. Project Manager for the addition to Central Lutheran School and his congregation was blessed to have him serve again in that position for the addition of the Fellowship Hall at the church.

He is survived by his wife, of 69 years, Harriet Rinderknecht of Atkins; his children, Jolene “Jo” (Dennis) Lensch of Ankeny and Jon Arthur (Nancy) Rinderknecht of Atkins; his grandchildren, Dr. Chad (Cynthia) Lensch of Ankeny, and their children, Alexis Jo, and Ava Charlene, Anna Jo (Matthew) Haber of Yorkville, IL and son, Boden Michael, and Catherine Rinderknecht of Iowa City; his sister, Lois Randolph of Williamsburg, and Nina Day of San Jose, CA; his Sisters-in-law, Betty Rinderknecht of Milaca, MN and Corrine (Joe) Sutcliffe of Quincy, IL; and his brother-in-law, Tim (Susan) Keiper of Atkins; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Donald Rinderknecht.

Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.