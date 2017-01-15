KEYSTONE: Betty L. Kapucian, 86, died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Keystone Nursing Care Center following an extended illness.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone, with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Keystone American Legion Auxiliary.

Betty was born November 20, 1930 near Keystone to Peter and Hilda (Seeck) Junge.. On November 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Louis J. Kapucian in Cedar Rapids. The couple farmed together near Keystone. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2006.

In addition to being a busy farm wife, Betty was a member of the Keystone American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed gardening.

Betty is survived by her son Tim Kapucian, and wife, Brenda of Keystone; granddaughters, Jennifer Gibson and McKenna (Darrin) Miedema; her brother, Corley Junge; five great grandchildren; her brother, Corley Junge; her sisters, Marlys Papesh, Helen Jurgens, Mariann Fay, Janice Sievers, and Shirley Peters.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lola Bossler.

Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com