Chandler B. Cook, 95, formerly of Urbana, Iowa, died Monday, December 12, 2016, at Woodlands Senior Park, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

He was born on September 11, 1921, in Urbana, Iowa, a son of Ross E. and Esther L. McVay Cook.

Chandler was a graduate of Urbana High School and Coe College. He served with the United States Air Force from 1944-1945, as a B17 pilot, involved in 35 missions, with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

On September 11, 1949, he married Doris A. Elwick. She preceded him in death on September 17, 2016.

Chandler worked in sales for Amana Refrigeration, Hawk Bilt Manufacturing, Farm Bureau Insurance, and ran a third generation family grocery store. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the American Legion for 71 years, and was the founder of the Lions Club in Urbana, Iowa.

He is survived by two daughters: Pamela (Delmar) Coburn and Deborah (Kevin) Wilt; five grandchildren: Joshua (Kelly) Coburn, Hannah Coburn, Jennifer (Jerid) Schoeck, Karissa (Jesse) Eckhardt, and Andrea Wilt; seven great-grandchildren: Nora Coburn, Micah Coburn, Kevin Schoeck, Avery Schoeck, Tate Schoeck, Tyler Eckhardt, and Cooper Eckhardt; brothers and sisters-in-law: Keith (Janet) Elwick, Ruth Reed, Ronnie (Judy) Elwick, and Nancy (Dennis) Lausar.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris; a sister, Margaret Cook; his father and mother-in-law, Cyrus and Kethyn Elwick; and a brother-in-law, Tom Reed.

Funeral services will be held at a later date with burial in Rienzi Cemetery.