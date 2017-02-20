SHELLSBURG – Daniel Thomas “Danny” Voss, 71, died Sunday, February 19, 2017, at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha due to cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Ardel Barta as Celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church prior to Mass from 8 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Patrick & St. Paul Cemetery, Watkins, with military rites performed by Iowa Military Funeral Honors.

Danny was born December 29, 1945, in Blairstown, Iowa, the son of Wilbert “Whip” and Beatrice M. “Buddy” O’Brien Voss. He was raised in rural Benton County and graduated from Benton Community.

Danny proudly served his country in the United States Army.

On May 15, 1970, Danny was united in marriage with Diane Shakespeare in Newhall, Iowa. They later divorced.

Danny was a self-employed mechanic, working on farm and other heavy equipment.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton. He enjoyed water skiing, camping, horseback riding and spending time with his friends.

Danny is survived by his children: Stacy Garringer of Marion, and James T. (Kari) and Jill Voss, both of Atkins; one brother, Bill (Wendy) Voss of Walford; one sister, Rita (Mel) Thomas of Warsaw, IL; 6 grandchildren: Jakeb, Karlee, Kaci, Chase, Austin and Rachel; and 1 great-granddaughter, Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James John Voss.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton is caring for Danny and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.