VINTON: Dorotha Lee Owings, 84, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a sudden illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Vinton with Pastor Jared Cline officiating. Private family interment will be held in Laredo, Mo. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church on Wednesday.

Dorotha was born January13, 1933 in Laredo, MO. to Donald Clay and Allene (Tracy) Woolf. She graduated from Laredo High School and attended business college for two years. She married Carl Clifton Owings and Carl preceded her in death in 1972.

Dorotha was a member of the First Baptist Church in Vinton. She enjoyed attending congregate meals and especially spending time with her family.

She is survived by 2 sons, Greg Owings and Larry (Vera) Owings, all of Afton, IA; 2 daughters, Jeannette Atkins of Muscatine and Sherri (Dale Jr.) Baldwin of Vinton; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl; 3 sisters and 1 brother.

Phillips Funeral home in Vinton is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com