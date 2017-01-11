VINTON: Eileen F. Weaver, 70, of Vinton, Iowa, passed away on January 9, 2017 at Unity Point Hospice in Cedar Rapids following a courageous struggle with corticobasal degeneration (CBD).

A celebration of Eileen’s life will be 11 am Saturday, January 21st at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa with Rev. Lloyd E. Brockmeyer officiating. Interment will be held at Lenox Cemetery in rural West Amana at a later date.

Eileen was born February 18, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Eleanor (Mealman) Uthoff. She graduated from Norway High School with the Class of 1964. On February 20, 1965 she was united in marriage to Michael Weaver. She enjoyed many careers including teaching cooking schools, interior design, sales, homemaking, and caring for children. She especially cherished her service to St. Paul’s UMC. Eileen was an avid reader, fantastic cook, angel collector, and enjoyed traveling, sewing, music, art, and entertaining. She blessed so many with her talents and her ability to make all things beautiful. Her life was dedicated to her faith and giving selflessly to others. In that spirit, she will continue to bless others as a participant in the Iowa Deeded Body Program at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.

She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Uthoff, her brother, Duane Uthoff, and her parents-in-law, Sid and Helen Weaver.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband, Michael Weaver; sons Jeff (Shawn) Weaver of Rockwell, Iowa, Jay Weaver of Nashville, TN; daughter Angela (Jeff) Dooley of Shellsburg, Iowa; mother, Eleanor Uthoff of Amana, Iowa; sisters Bonnie (Jerry) Callahan and Diane (Bob) Caffrey; sister-in-law Dotty Uthoff; brothers Tom (Pat) Uthoff and Dale (Diane) Uthoff; grandchildren Jacob and Jacie Weaver, Trey and Ryan Dooley, and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be given to support the preservation of her childhood country church, the Jasper Colony and Lenox Church in rural West Amana, Iowa.

The family of Eileen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Rock Ridge Care Facility in Shellsburg, Iowa, Mayo Clinic’s Neurology Department, Unity Point Hospice, and Julie Hoffman ARNP at Unity Point Clinics in Vinton, Iowa.

