SHELLSBURG – On February 1, 2017, Elaine Kay Wood, 68, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2017, at Palo United Methodist Church with Rev. John Howerton officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Committal services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg.

Elaine was born June 18, 1948, in Fresno, California, the daughter of Marion L. and Verna F. Garrington Ingledue. She graduated from West Marshall High School and continued her education in Cedar Rapids, graduating from Hamilton Business College.

On June 26, 1970, Elaine was united in marriage with Michael M. Wood in LaMoille, Iowa. Elaine stayed home to raise her two boys, then worked as an office manager at the business she owned with her husband, Cedar Valley Transport. She retired on October 31, 2010.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael, of Shellsburg; two sons: Gregory M. Wood of Dysart and Johnathon A. (Suzanne) Wood of Cedar Rapids; and four grandchildren: Leaha Campbell of Cedar Rapids; Leora Wood of Cedar Falls; and Madison Graff and Griffin Wood, both of Cedar Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jane Louise Malisch.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Palo United Methodist Church, 118 Clinton St., Palo, IA 52324, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Elaine and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.