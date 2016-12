VINTON: Elma E. Geater, 89 died Sunday, December 25, 2016 at the Vinton Lutheran Home following an extended illness. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4 – 8 PM, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton. Private burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery near Brandon. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Heritage Foundation. www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com