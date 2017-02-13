VINTON — Evelyn Margaret Caroline Greenwood, 96, of Vinton, died Saturday, February 11, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Graveside committal services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton with Rev. Mark C. Urlaub officiating.

Evelyn was born October 29, 1920, in rural Benton County near Elberon, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Minnie Selk Burmeister. She attended country school near Elberon through the eighth grade and graduated from Dysart High School in 1939.

On February 15, 1941, Evelyn was united in marriage with Ray Greenwood in Cedar Rapids. The couple farmed for 28 years. Evelyn also spent 16 years in the tavern/restaurant business, working at Ray’s Tap in Garrison and the E&R Cafe in Vinton. She retired in 1985.

She was a member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Vinton, participating in the Mary Circle and the Bethlehem Quilters. She was also a member of the Virginia Gay Annex Auxiliary, Early Arts and Eden Aid. She enjoyed volunteer work, playing cards and especially spending time with her family.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Rita Swearingen of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren: Michael (Chantelle), Mark and Jennifer (Jeff Hagemann) Swearingen, all of Cedar Rapids; 1 step-granddaughter; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; 8 step-great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Burmeister of Vinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray, on Dec. 24, 1991; one son, Bart Greenwood; son-in-law Albert “Bud” Swearingen; one sister, Arlene Forrest; brother Don Burmeister; brother and sister-in-law Kieth and Betty Burmeister; one brother in infancy; brother- and sister-in-law Virgil and Inez Greenwood; and one step-great-grandson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Evelyn and her family. You may leave condolences at vsrfh.com.