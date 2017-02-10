BLAIRSTOWN – Evelyn Mae Kubichek, 94, died Thursday, February 9, 2017, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.

Private graveside services will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown.

Evelyn was born July 30, 1922, in rural Blairstown, Iowa, the daughter of Lester and Alice Shaull Stewart. She graduated from Blairstown High School.

On December 9, 1942, Evelyn was united in marriage with Charles Ray Kubichek in Vinton. She worked with her husband at Kubichek Hardware in Blairstown. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2011.

She was a member of the Blairstown Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 170 in Blairstown. She loved the Chicago Cubs, doing crossword puzzles and traveling.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Rodney Charles Kubichek, of Blairstown; one brother, Gerald Stewart of Belle Plaine; two grandsons, Paul Kubichek of Huxley and David Kubichek of Elkins, WV; three great-grandchildren: Juliet, Braden and Jacob; sister-in-law Norma Kubichek of Lisbon; daughter-in-law Dorothy Gelb; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; one son, Reginald Ray Kubichek; and three brothers: Donald, Merle and Loren Stewart.

Memorials may be directed to the Blairstown Legion Auxiliary, the Blairstown Presbyterian Church, the Blairstown Ambulance Service or the Keystone Nursing Care Center in Keystone, Iowa.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Evelyn and her family.