Forrest Bolte, 90, of Vinton, formerly of Tripoli, died at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:00. There will be a private inurnment at the church cemetery

Forrest Carrol Bolte was born on September 3, 1926 to Herman and Lizzie (Wasserfort) Bolte in rural Black Hawk County. He was baptized at Mt Hope Church on July 15, 1928. The family later moved to rural Tripoli where Forrest attended school. He was confirmed on April 12, 1954 at the age of 27.

He enlisted in the US Army on December 1, 1944 and was stationed in Korea and the Philippines. He was a life-time member of the VFW and participated in an Honor Flight in 2012.

Forrest was an active member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli where he served on the church council. He was a member of the Wapsie Sportsman’s Club and the Tripoli Fire Department. He retired from John Deere in 1983 after30 years of service.

Forrest married Glenyce (Hartman) Boeckmann on April 27, 1984 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They made their home in Tripoli until moving to Vinton to be closer to family in 2007. He faithfully attended Blessed Hope Church in Vinton when his health allowed it.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Ralph, Clarence and Bernard, sisters Thelma and Lanora, son Joel Boeckmann and granddaughter Cara Boeckmann.

He is survived by his wife, Glenyce, of Vinton, sister Vernitta Sievers of Waterloo, daughter Lori Meyer of Evansdale, son Tom (Lisa) Boeckmann of Vinton, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Becker-Milnes-Retting Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Virginia Gay Hospital and Hospice of Mercy.