VINTON – Frances Marian Roster, 90, died Monday, January 23, 2017, at Windsor Manor in Vinton following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Vinton with Pastor Bob Gaston officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, rural Vinton.

Frances was born December 3, 1926, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of William Henry and Beulah E. Lunger Covington. She attended Eden #5 country school.

On April 15, 1944, Frances was united in marriage with Floyd M. Roster at the Assembly of God parsonage in Vinton. He preceded her in death in 1987. Frances was a homemaker and spent her time raising her four children.

Frances was a long-time member of the Vinton Assembly of God Church, and she participated in missionary work through the church. She enjoyed embroidery, singing and visiting with family and friends. She was also Faye Cummings’ “Scratchers” salesperson.

Frances is survived by two sons: Marvin (Joanne) Roster of Vinton; and Melvin Roster of Urbana; two daughters: Leona (Chuck) Phelps of Vinton; and Ellen Johnson of Vinton; one brother, Ray W. (Shirley) Covington of Goodell; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd; one brother, Dale L. Covington; three sisters: Lillian Lindsey, Marcella Adams and Wilma Rich; son-in-law Lester F. Johnson; and grandson Jacob Phelps.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Frances and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.