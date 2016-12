GARRISON: Gary Dean Wheeler, Sr., 50 of Garrison died Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street, Vinton with Pastor Bob Gaston officiating. Private interment will be held at the Garrison Cemetery in the spring.

