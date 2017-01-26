Gerald Dean Healzer, 90, of South Hutchinson, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Mennonite Friendship ommunities, South Hutchinson. He was born Aug. 5, 1926, in Durham, to Willis E. and Clara M. (Huenergardt) Healzer.

Gerald graduated from Arlington High School in 1944 and then attended Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he met and later married Fern H. Pierson on Nov. 26, 1951. They returned to his family farm near Arlington where they resided until 1954, when he was drafted into peace-keeping armed forces and trained at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, and was stationed with his medical battalion at Landstuhl Army Hospital in Germany until 1956. Their first child was born there. After his 18 month tour of duty was completed, they returned to their home near Arlington where they developed a farming and ranching operation that occupied them for the rest of their lives. Gerald was a member of the Hutchinson Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and three sisters, Betty Unruh, Althea Day, and Maureen Roth. Gerald is survived by: son, Gaylen (Janelle) of Rogersville, Missouri; daughter, Heide Cox (Tim) of Moundridge; grandson, Jonathan Healzer (Elise) of Vinton, Iowa; granddaughter, Alisia Cox; great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Evelyn Healzer; and brother, Willis “Bill” Healzer of Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the Hutchinson Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1302 N. Severance, with Pastor Birger Draget officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, with military honors conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to ACS Disaster Response or Reno County Veterans’ Memorial, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.