BLAIRSTOWN: James Neil “Nuggett” Helland, 68, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017.

“Nuggett” was born July 19, 1948 in Buffalo Center, Iowa to Lester and Lizzie (Ryerson) Helland. At the age of nine, his family moved to Wisconsin near Mevidean and following graduation from Durand, WI high School, he held various jobs. In 1975 he moved to Iowa to begin his 36 year career at Amana Whirlpool.

He enjoyed his Chevy trucks, chopping wood, reading, music, visiting casinos, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.

He is survived by his sisters, Ruth (Ron) Moran of Rochester, MN, Lois Helland, and Karen (Fran) Pattison; his brother, Loyd (Jane) Helland; and his brother-in-law, Gary Adams , all of Mondovi, WI; several nieces and nephews; his aunt, Ardis Helland, of Lewiston, MN; and numerous wonderful friends and neighbors from Wisconsin and Blairstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Vicky Adams.

A private family service will be held at a later date.