NEWHALL: Janet (Rosdail) Schanbacher, 80, died Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center following a short illness.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, February 9, 2017 at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with Rev. Steven Rempfer and Rev. Jeff Schanbacher officiating. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Newhall. Visitation will be from 3 – 7 PM, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 also at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. A Memorial Fund has been established. Phillips Funeral Home, Vinton is in charge of arrangements.

Janet was born March 12, 1936 in Cedar Rapids to Calvin and Opal (Tow) Rosdail and was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Norway on April 18, 1940 and confirmed April 20, 1950 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids with the class of 1954.

On June 4, 1955 she was united in marriage to Ronald Schanbacher the son of Bernard and Elma (Krug) Schanbacher at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. The couple farmed and raised dairy cattle in Newhall before moving to town in 1990.

Janet was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall where she belonged to the Tabitha Society and sang in the church choir. She also enjoyed membership in the Sweet Adelines in Vinton and was a fabulous cook and loved to garden. Being a “Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma” gave her the greatest joy in her life.

Janet is survived by her husband, Ronald Schanbacher, Sr. of Newhall; her sons, Steve Schanbacher of Seymoure, MO and special friend, Kim, Ronald (Marie) Schanbacher, Jr. of Newhall and Robert (Brenda) Schanbacher of Newhall; her grandchildren, Gail (Rob) Healey of Marengo, Amy (Greg) Schrader of Amana, Mike (Deb) Schanbacher of Belle Plaine, Leigh Elm of Marengo and special friend, Tim, Kaylee Schanbacher of London, England, Krystal Hunter of Van Horne, Darcy Schanbacher of Blairstown and special friend, Ty, Neal Schanbacher of Marengo and special friend, Hannah, Ben (Linsdey) Schanbacher of Montezuma, Andy Schanbacher of Iowa City, Dustin Schanbacher of Newhall; her fourteen great grandchildren; her brother, Dennis Rosdail of Carroll; her sister, Betty Stalman of Altanta, GA; her sister-in-law, Ruth Rosdail of Springville; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Alan (Joyce) Schanbacher of Atkins, Merlyn (Joanne) Schanbacher of Newhall; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Gerhold Neuhaus and her brother, Donald Rosdail.

Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.