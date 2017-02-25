Joelle RaeAnn Kent, infant daughter of Miranda Husted and Brandon Kent, was stillborn Feb. 21, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Miranda and Brandon live in Anamosa and are formerly of Vinton.

A celebration of Joelle’s life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St. in Vinton. Committal services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Iowa City.

In addition to her parents, Baby Joelle is survived by her brothers, Quinlan and Oliver Kent; her paternal grandparents, Jeff and Robin Kent of Wellman; and her maternal grandfather, Richard Husted of Vinton.

Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.