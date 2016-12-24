Knox is survived by his parents; one brother, Hunter Klima; one sister, Gracie Klima all of La Porte City; paternal grandfather Tim Palmer of Forest City; maternal grandparents Deb Williams of Kingsland, Georgia, Larry (Deanne) Benorden of Knoxville, Tennessee, Ron Payton of Angola, Indiana; paternal great-grandmother, Shirley Everding of Titonka; maternal great grandparents, Ken and Ann Hamer of Kingsland, Georgia; maternal great-great grandmother, Irene Grimm of Dysart and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Palmer; paternal great grandparents, Hazel (Don) Palmer; maternal great grandparents, Beverly (Aaron) Benorden, Luella Bergmeier.
Knox impacted so many lives with his infectious smile and laugh. In his short time he blessed their lives and they will be forever changed by him.