Lois Kerr Banse, 84, formerly of Vinton, Iowa, passed away at The Strawberry Point Lutheran Home in Strawberry Point, on December 30, 2016. She was born on January 4, 1932, in Waterloo Iowa, the daughter of Alfred and Mildred (Bunn) Kerr.

On March 26, 1954, Lois was united in marriage to David Clinton Banse at the Church of the Brethren, Orange, Iowa. Four children were born to this union. They made their home in Vinton. Lois was a lifelong teacher. David passed away in January 1992.

Lois graduated high school from Orange. She received her undergraduate from Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa undergraduate), a Bachelor of Arts from Mount Mercy College, and her Masters from Drake University. While at the Iowa State Teachers College she was a cheerleader.

Lois was employed at Kirkwood Community College – Vinton Center – GED Instructor (retired), Old Creamery Theatre, and the Iowa Braille School.

She most recently attended Emanuel Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point, and was a long-time member of First Christian Church in Vinton. She enjoyed singing in the church choirs and participating in bible studies.

Lois was active in many organizations over the years: Politically Active with the Democratic Party, Dollars for Scholars, Kiwanis, PEO, Sweet Adeline’s (including quartets), High School Speech Judge, Mentor, Literature, Vinton Garden Club, Old Creamery Trail, Benton County Conservation, Benton County Board of Mental Health Advocate and the Vinton Library Board. She loved singing in community choirs, gardening, spending time outdoors, reading, and traveling.

Survivors of Lois include Joyce Johnson and Joan Banse, both of Vinton, Dan ( Ruanne) Banse of Grapevine Texas, and Jon (Marge) Banse of Strawberry Point; two grandchildren, Jaden and Jonathan, three step grandchildren, Jennifer, Emily, and Jeff; four step great grandchildren, Cadence, Jordan, Parker and Corbyn; and two sisters; Patricia Dawson of Fredricksburg, Virginia, and Judy Mether of La Porte City.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, and husband.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

Memorial funds have been established at the Vinton Public Library and the Vinton Garden Club in her name.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Officiating: Pastor Chuck Ager.

VISITATION: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point.