VINTON – Lyle Arthur Fowler, Jr., 63, died Friday, February 3, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at First Christian Church in Vinton with Rev. Dave Neas officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.

Lyle was born September 7, 1953, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Lyle Arthur and Mary Evelyn Woods Fowler, Sr. He graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1971.

Lyle owned the NAPA store in Vinton for many years. In 2002, he went to work for Toyota Financial in Cedar Rapids.

He was a member of First Christian Church in Vinton. He enjoyed working on cars and projects around his home, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren.

Lyle is survived by two sons: Artie (Sam) Fowler of Vinton; and Jacob (Allegra) Fowler of Brookfield, IL; one daughter, Casie (Ryan Good) Fowler of North Liberty; four brothers: Doug, John (Betty), Pete (Danelle) and Bob (Theresa) Fowler, all of Vinton; three sisters: Mary (Drew) McInroy of Marion; Vicki (Craig) Streeter of Vinton; and Nancy (Ken) Kampman of Cedar Falls; and 12 grandchildren: Erin, C.J., Dakota, Ryan, Brittany, Brandon, Sophia, Amelia, Elijah, Ronan, Ella and Evelyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Lyle and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.