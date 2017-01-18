SHELLSBURG: Marcella (Olson) Krambeer, 73, died Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at home following a sudden illness. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Oakwood Cemetery, Shellsburg with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating.

Marcella was born March 31, 1943 in Britt to Oscar and Anna (Gansveld) Olson. She graduated from Britt High School. Marcella was united in marriage to George H. Krambeer Jr. on September 16, 1960 at the Britt United Methodist Church. George preceded her in death on August 22, 2010.

Marcella loved to spend time crocheting, gardening, canning and feeding her birds. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Fan and would not miss a game on TV. Marcella also enjoyed watching NASCAR. Most of all she loved to cook and bake for her family and spend time with her grandchildren.

Marcella is survived by her son, Cary and special friend, Cindy of Cedar Rapids; her daughters, Sandra of Shellsburg and Rhonda (Jeff) Sojka of Vinton; her grandchildren, Christopher (Anna) Sojka; Ashley, Cody and Colton Sojka and Dustin Krambeer; her great granddaughter, Gracie Mae Sojka; her brother, Kenney (Charlotte) Olson of Mason City; her sisters, Betty Lowe, Arlene Schutjer and Marjorie Halfpop both of Mason City and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her very special poodle, Ginger who rarely left her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and several brothers and sisters.

Phillips Funeral Home – Vinton is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.