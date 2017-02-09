ATKINS: Margaret “Pauletta” Carbaugh, 76 of Fairfax and formerly of Atkins died Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 to 7:00pm on Saturday February 18, 2017 at the Atkins Legion Hall. A Memorial Fund has been established. Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret “Pauletta” Henderson was born July 14, 1940 in Centerville to Paul and Margaret (Jordan) Henderson. She was united in marriage to John Carbaugh on September 6, 1959 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Atkins. She was employed by Duane Arnold Energy Center for over 20 years.

Both Pauletta and John loved spending time at their cabin at Lake Delhi and enjoyed the many good friendships they’ve made over the years. Pauletta especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to attend their activities. But most of all, she treasured her role as Mrs. Claus and stood proudly alongside husband John as “Santa” during the Christmas season.

Pauletta is survived by her husband, John of Fairfax; her son, Scott (Jo) Carbaugh of Solon; her daughter, Kim (John) McElree of Atkins; her grandchildren, Joshua Northcutt (Carrie Soppe), Shannon,(Preston) Tobin, Jordan and Nate Carbaugh and her two great grandchildren, Alexis and Kael Northcutt.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com