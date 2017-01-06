VINTON: Mary Ann Mather-Miller, age 53, died Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, following a sudden illness.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Oak Grove Church in rural Shellsburg with Pastor Adam Howell officiating. Interment will be held at the Urbana Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 1:30 pm until service time at the church. Memorials may be left to the family.

Mary was born on September 30, 1963 in Vinton, the daughter of Roy and Evelyn (Edaburn) Mather. In May of 2008, she was united in marriage to Rick Miller in Vinton.

Mary was a member of Oak Grove Church and had a strong faith in Christ. She loved life and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Rick of Vinton; her mother Evelyn Mather of Vinton; three step-children, Eric (Ah-lihn) Miller of Waterloo, Kyle Miller and his friend Pam of Des Moines and Lisa Miller of West Union; two grandchildren, Elise and Ethan Hong-Miller; two brothers, Kenny (Carolyn) Engledow of Cedar Rapids and Bill (Marcy) Mather of Arkansas; and three sisters, Sharon (Joe) Evans of Washington State, Karen Stickley of Vinton and Shirley (Steve) Randall of Florida.

