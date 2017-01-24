KEYSTONE: Philip “Des” Maitland, 52, of Keystone, passed suddenly on Saturday, January 21st 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28th, 2017, at Phillip’s Funeral Home, Keystone, IA with Rev. Crystal Oberheu followed by a luncheon will be held at the Keystone American Legion Hall.

Phil was born September 1st, 1964 in Aberdeen, Scotland to James and Christina (Smith) Maitland.

He is survived by his wife Linda “Cat” Maitland; two step-children Matthew Schmidt & Renee Schmidt; siblings Jim Maitland, Edd (Tanya) Maitland, and Hazel Grant; brother-in-law Doug Farrell; his nieces & nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Christina Maitland, and sister Sue Farrell.

Phil received his Bachelors in Zoology from the University of Aberdeen and his Masters in Developmental Biology from the University of Glasgow. He lived and worked in London, England and moved to Keystone, Iowa after meeting Linda. The two were married January 21st, 2004 at Salem United Methodist Church in Van Horne, IA.

He worked as a Front-End Web Developer at Leepfrog Technologies, Inc and a Web Design Facilitator at Kirkwood Community College teaching continuing education web courses. Phil had a passion for teaching and loved his students. He had a ‘Scottish’ sense of humor and always made people laugh.

Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.